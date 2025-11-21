Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic
The powerful WD 1 Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner offers a wide range of application areas.
The WD 1 Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner: a powerful 1,200-watt device. Featuring a robust and impact-resistant 15-litre waste container. This compact device offers exceptional benefits as it can be stored in a space-saving manner and quickly put into action for intermediate cleaning. The WD 1 Classic is ideal for cleaning around the home, in basements, in outside spaces and in car interiors or even for vacuuming up small volumes of water. It has a foam filter for wet vacuuming, a fleece bag and a paper filter bag for dry vacuuming, as well as a floor nozzle with universal clips that is perfect for both wet and dry vacuuming. Other practical features include the blower function, handy accessory storage, a cable hook and an ergonomic carrying handle.
Features and benefits
Suitable for numerous usesEffortlessly picks up wet and dry dirt.
Practical blower functionWhere vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
15 l plastic waste containerRobust, impact and corrosion resistant, and with a large capacity.
Compact design.
- Suitable for all kinds of hard floor surfaces.
- Compact storage.
Practical cable and accessory storage in the head, also has bumpers for storage
- Space-saving, safe and practical storage of included accessories.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Suction Power (W)
|180
|Container capacity (l)
|15
|Container material
|Plastic
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|331 x 352 x 462
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.5 m
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction tube for coarse dirt: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, 35 mm, Plastic
- Foam filter: 1 Piece(s)
- Paper filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Textile filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Blower function
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Cable hook
- Accessory storage on the device
- Wheels
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Balcony
- Garage
- Cellar
- Living room
- Entrance area
- Vehicle interior
- Liquids
- Workshop
- Hobby room
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic Key Features
The Kärcher WD 1 Classic comes with a range of features that make it a top choice for homeowners looking for versatility and convenience:
- Wet and Dry Functionality: Switch seamlessly between wet and dry cleaning tasks, handling everything from dust to liquid spills.
- Compact and Lightweight Design: Easy to store and transport, perfect for small spaces and quick cleanups.
- Onboard Accessory Storage: Keep all your attachments organized with built-in storage for nozzles and hoses.
- Powerful Suction: With a high-performance motor, the WD 1 Classic delivers strong suction to remove debris quickly and effectively.
- Washable Filter: The reusable filter ensures easy maintenance and cost-effectiveness over time.
Using the Kärcher WD 1 Classic is simple and efficient
Using the Kärcher WD 1 Classic is simple and efficient:
- Dry Cleaning: Attach the crevice or floor nozzle for effective dust and dirt removal from carpets and hard floors.
- Wet Cleaning: Switch to wet mode to quickly absorb spills or clean moist surfaces, such as kitchen and bathroom floors.
- Accessory Use: Utilize the included accessories to tackle specific areas such as upholstery, tight spaces, or even car interiors.
- Emptying the Container: After use, detach and empty the collection container, then wash the filter to maintain optimal performance. Replace the paper / textile filter bag once it is full to prevent overflow and blockage
To ensure your Kärcher WD 1 Classic stays in top condition, follow these maintenance tips:
- Clean the Filter Regularly: Rinse the washable filter after every use to maintain suction power and prevent blockages.
- Empty the Collection Container: Always empty the container promptly after use to prevent residue buildup.
- Inspect Hoses and Attachments: Periodically check the hoses and nozzles for blockages or damage to ensure smooth operation.
- Store in a Cool, Dry Place: After use, store the vacuum and its accessories in a clean, dry environment to avoid damage.