Air Blower AB 30 Classic
Features and benefits
Shorter drying timeAllows carpets to be put back into service faster.
Highly effective low-noise air blowerDaytime cleaning possible.
Integrated cord storageThe cable is integrated directly on the machine, meaning it is always secure during transit.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to transport.
- The machine can be conveniently transported with the ergonomically designed handle.
Operation in three positions
- A wealth of applications.
Specifications
Technical data
|Speeds
|3
|Blower speed (levels 1/2/3) (rpm)
|1000 / 1250 / 1400
|Rated input power (W)
|520
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|400 x 400 x 402
Equipment
- Protection class: II
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- Integrated power cable organiser
Application areas
- Hospitality trade (e.g. carpet drying)
- Cleaning trade (e.g. contract cleaners)
- Building trade (e.g. providers of building repair, structure and wall drying services)
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.