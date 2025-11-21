Air Blower AB 30 Classic

Features and benefits
Air Blower AB 30 Classic: Shorter drying time
Allows carpets to be put back into service faster.
Air Blower AB 30 Classic: Highly effective low-noise air blower
Daytime cleaning possible.
Air Blower AB 30 Classic: Integrated cord storage
The cable is integrated directly on the machine, meaning it is always secure during transit.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to transport.
  • The machine can be conveniently transported with the ergonomically designed handle.
Operation in three positions
  • A wealth of applications.
Specifications

Technical data

Speeds 3
Blower speed (levels 1/2/3) (rpm) 1000 / 1250 / 1400
Rated input power (W) 520
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 8.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 10.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 400 x 400 x 402

Equipment

  • Protection class: II
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
  • Integrated power cable organiser
Application areas
  • Hospitality trade (e.g. carpet drying)
  • Cleaning trade (e.g. contract cleaners)
  • Building trade (e.g. providers of building repair, structure and wall drying services)
Find parts

