Spray extraction machine Puzzi 10/1
With a 240 mm carpet nozzle and an upholstery nozzle for insertion into the spray/suction gun as standard – the Puzzi 10/1 spray extraction machine for cleaning upholstery and carpeted surfaces.
The professional Puzzi 10/1 spray extraction cleaner from Kärcher delivers excellent suction power, as well as providing hygienic cleaning results and ensuring that textile surfaces can be used again quickly. For this purpose, the spray extraction machine sprays the cleaning solution deep into the textile fibres, then removes it again with the dislodged dirt, making it perfect for cleaning upholstery, carpets and other textile surfaces. The robust, compact design of the Puzzi 10/1 ensures a long lifetime and thus high cost-effectiveness – ideal for building service contractors, the hotel and hospitality sector or for cleaning vehicle interiors. The appliance lid, upholstery nozzle and floor nozzle are transparent for a better view of the dirty water. Large push-buttons that can be operated by hand or foot also increase convenience for the user. In addition, the machine comes with an integrated cable hook and a fixture for the upholstery nozzle and suction tube.
Features and benefits
Excellent cleaning performancePerfect fibre-deep cleaning of textile surfaces. Fast drying means that surfaces can quickly be used again thanks to the excellent back suction performance. Excellent cleaning result with visible before-and-after effect.
Professional quality: extremely robust and durableEfficient pump with a long lifetime. Powerful turbine with excellent back suction performance. Robust design and bumper protect the machine from bumps and knocks.
Comprehensive set of carpet cleaning accessoriesFlexible suction lip for optimum suction angle and ultimate drying results. 240 mm wide floor nozzle with integrated spray/suction tube. Ergonomic two-handed grip for extra user comfort.
Handy upholstery nozzle
- Easy yet thorough cleaning of upholstery and upholstered furniture.
- Perfect for vehicle interior cleaning.
- 110 millimetre-wide nozzle for insertion into the spray/suction gun.
Removable, smart 2-in-1 container
- Quick and simple to fill the fresh water tank.
- Convenient and simple to remove dirty water.
Easy to operate thanks to two large push-buttons
- No need to bend down: on/off foot switch for speed and ease of use.
- Quick 1-step method: combined spraying and vacuuming in one operation.
- 2-step method: Spray on fibres and leave to soak in – then vacuum off.
Large rear wheels and flexible 360° steering rollers
- Easy manoeuvring even on uneven surfaces.
- Particularly manoeuvrable and flexible to handle when cleaning.
Cable hook
- For safe storage of the power cable.
- Practical and protects the cables.
- The machine can be easily and conveniently transported and stored.
Integrated storage for the upholstery nozzle and the carpet nozzle
- Thanks to the clip design, the upholstery nozzle is always within reach.
- Integrated suction tube holder with a floor nozzle in the carrying handle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|20 - 25
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25.4
|Spray rate (l/min)
|1
|Spray pressure (bar)
|1
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|10 / 9
|Turbine capacity (W)
|1250
|Pump capacity (W)
|40
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|10.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|16.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|690 x 325 x 440
Scope of supply
- Upholstery nozzle
- Detergents: RM 760 tablets, 2 Piece(s)
- spray/suction hose: 2.5 m
- Cable hook
- Floor nozzle: 240 mm
- spray/suction gun
- D-handle for spray/suction tube
- removable 2-in-1 container for fresh/dirty water
- spray/suction tube: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- integrated accessory storage for upholstery/crevice nozzle
- integrated accessory storage for floor nozzle
- nozzle mouthpiece: Upholstery nozzle, blue
Application areas
- For intensive fibre-deep cleaning of upholstery and upholstered furniture
- For intermediate cleaning and targeted stain removal on carpets
- For cleaning all textile surfaces – including car interiors
- For intensive fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered car seats
- For targeted fibre-deep cleaning of smaller carpeted areas
- For cleaning upholstery and textile surfaces in hygienically sensitive areas
- For fibre-deep cleaning of carpets and textile floor coverings
