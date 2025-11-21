Powerful and very user-friendly: Our battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer BD 75/120 R Classic Bp with disc brush engineering and 75 centimetre working width for cleaning tasks in, e.g., supermarkets, shopping centres, hospitals or also production areas and warehouses. Colour-coded operating elements make possible extremely simple handling. This is supported by the innovative KIK key system, which essentially rules out any operating errors. And the speed-dependent water dosing ensures low consumption which can be adapted at any time. The user also benefits from the daytime driving lights for increasing passive safety.