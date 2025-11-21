The compact HD 6/15 G Classic is the ideal entry-level machine for starting out in the world of petrol-powered, mobile cold water high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher. Extremely easily transportable in a car, it can complete even more demanding cleaning tasks, for example on construction sites or in municipalities, with a working pressure of up to 150 bar, a robust crankshaft pump and a water volume of up to 600 litres per hour. The integrated petrol engine (EU STAGE V) allows autonomy from external power sources, air-filled wheels guarantee the required mobility in its place of use, and the ergonomic push handle and the practical accessory storage ensures user-friendly handling. The components, protected through thermo and safety valves, are easily accessible. The stable tubular steel frame of the HD 6/15 G Classic also reliably prevents damage resulting from external mechanical effects.