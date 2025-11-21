Ergonomic, portable, powerful and durable: the classic range impresses with its durable and reliable components, such as hard-wearing crankshaft pumps and induction motors, as well as its sophisticated design, which is developed for low to medium-intensity use. Not only do the crankshaft pumps with brass cylinder heads offer outstanding performance and durability from superior sealing technology, but they are also very easy to maintain. The machines feature an ergonomic handle, large wheels and high-quality castor with parking brake for extra convenience during operations that require frequent changes of position. Thanks to its high working pressure and water flow rate, it is the ideal choice for car workshops, vehicle rental stores, car wash centers or tunnels, building service contractors, trade professionals, small construction companies, small garages and farms and for diverse applications, such as car washing or routine cleaning of paving, walls and glass, etc. With the patented Kärcher power nozzle, it can deliver up to 40 per cent more impact force than conventional nozzles for thorough cleaning results.