High-pressure cleaner HD 5/13 Classic
The Classic range offers excellent performance at a low price and features a reliable crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head. Very ergonomic and portable thanks to the large wheels and castor.
Ergonomic, portable, powerful and durable: the classic range impresses with its durable and reliable components, such as hard-wearing crankshaft pumps and induction motors, as well as its sophisticated design, which is developed for low to medium-intensity use. Not only do the crankshaft pumps with brass cylinder heads offer outstanding performance and durability from superior sealing technology, but they are also very easy to maintain. The machines feature an ergonomic handle, large wheels and high-quality castor with parking brake for extra convenience during operations that require frequent changes of position. Thanks to its high working pressure and water flow rate, it is the ideal choice for car workshops, vehicle rental stores, car wash centers or tunnels, building service contractors, trade professionals, small construction companies, small garages and farms and for diverse applications, such as car washing or routine cleaning of paving, walls and glass, etc. With the patented Kärcher power nozzle, it can deliver up to 40 per cent more impact force than conventional nozzles for thorough cleaning results.
Features and benefits
Durable and robust
- Large crankshafts and connecting rods with robust ball bearings.
- High-quality brass cylinder head and high-performance sealing packages for longer working times.
- Powerful, air-cooled electric motor.
Very easy servicing
- Cylinder head is accessed quickly, simply by removing the machine cover.
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Excellent portability
- The robust D250 wheels are ideal for tough applications.
- The high-quality castor with parking brake is ultra-convenient for operations that require frequent changes of position.
- Features an ergonomic handle for easy carrying, even over long distances.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed crankshaft pump with reduced flow and pressure loss.
- Patented Kärcher power nozzle can offer up to 40 per cent more impact force than conventional nozzles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar)
|130 - max. 170
|Max. pressure (bar)
|170
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|37.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|39.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|636 x 438 x 957
Application areas
- Ideal for car workshops, vehicle rental stores, car wash centers, building service contractors, trade professionals, small construction companies, small garages and farms, etc.
- Also suitable for craft and construction companies or in building cleaning
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.