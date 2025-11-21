High-pressure cleaner HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex

The explosion-proof HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex high-pressure cleaner was developed specially for use in ATEX zones. Working pressure 160 bar, corresponding to a water flow of 1,000 litres per hour.

Potentially explosive areas, "ATEX zones", place particular demands on components and materials. Our HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex high-pressure cleaner meets these requirements and complies with all of the stringent safety regulations in its explosion-proof design. With a working pressure of 160 bar and water flow rate of around 1,000 litres per hour, the machine is designed for a variety of cleaning tasks. Moreover, it incorporates outstanding technical innovations that make cleaning effortless and take handling to a new level: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex combines maximum safety with outstanding cleaning performance and durable technology.

Features and benefits
Robust tubular steel frame. With integrated crane hook. Protection against damage to the machine.
Conductive rubber tyres. Surface temperature always under 200°C.
Four-pole, low-speed air-cooled electric motor. Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston. Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
Operational safety
  • The fresh water filter protects the components and can be removed and cleaned with no tools required.
  • Protects the pump against dry running.
  • Cleaning agent suction system for stubborn dirt.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 1000
Inlet temperature (°C) 50
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 160 / 16
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 220 / 22
Connected load (kW) 5.5
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 122.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 131.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 980 x 720 x 1100

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Ex protection
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 400 bar
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Stainless steel spray lance, conductive: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • High-pressure spray lance

Equipment

  • Pressure cut-off
  • Atex Zone
