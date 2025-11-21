High-pressure cleaner HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
With an immense water flow rate of 2,000 l/h and a working pressure of 150 bar, our unheated HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus high-pressure cleaner impresses in water-intensive applications.
Designed for effective removal of the toughest dirt in agriculture or the construction sector, which is often only possible with large quantities of water: our three-phase current HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner with innovative crankshaft pump technology. This enables an immense flushing action of up to 2,000 litres per hour at a working pressure of 150 bar. This very robust machine, which is also extremely mobile thanks to the puncture-resistant wheels, is particularly impressive when it comes to tough jobs on difficult terrain. With our patented EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, set-up and dismantling can also be done in no time – five times faster in comparison to conventional screw connections – though they are just as durable and robust. The HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus: a special machine for special demands.
Features and benefits
Cage frameRobust outer pipe frame. With integrated crane hook and accessory compartment. Protection against damage to the machine.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.Leakage protection and soft start. Overvoltage and undervoltage protection. Protection against two-phase short circuit.
For the toughest jobsHigh mobility thanks to the foldable push handle and puncture-proof wheels. Large water filter protects pump against damage.
Durable and robust
- Extra large crankshafts and connecting rods with robust ball bearings.
- Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 2000
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 150 / 3 - 15
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|190 / 19
|Connected load (kW)
|11.5
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|118
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|127.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|957 x 686 x 1080
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure spray lance
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Detergent function: Suction
- Pressure cut-off
- Infinitely variable pressure and water flow regulation
Application areas
- Intensive high-pressure cleaning for extreme dirt in agriculture and construction
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.