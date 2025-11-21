High-pressure cleaner HD 7/10 CXF
Unheated, compact HD 7/10 CXF high-pressure cleaner. Designed for universal use in the commercial food industry and equipped with Servo Control and in-built hose reel.
Specifically developed for the commercial food industry: the unheated HD 7/10 CXF high-pressure cleaner. With high-quality equipment, the top model in the Compact class has an upright and exceptionally robust construction style and impresses with a high level of mobility, easy operation and the long service life of its individual components. With the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, the machine is very convenient to use. Additional features which make work even more convenient for the operator include Servo Control for infinite water flow and pressure regulation directly on the trigger gun and the triple nozzle for quick spray adjustment. Thanks to the cleaning agent dosing valve, cleaning agents can be added to the high-pressure jet in the low pressure range. A range of useful details, like the generous storage possibilities for accessories, cable storage, a nozzle compartment and in-built hose reel round off the complete package.
Features and benefits
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Hygiene requirements
- Integrated hose reel with food-grade pressure hose and robust, grey wheels.
- Water inlet temperature up to 80°C.
- Abrasion-resistant grey wheels.
Practical detergent system
- Cleaning agent suction system for stubborn dirt.
- The "Inno Foam Set" high-pressure foam system can be used if required.
Servo Control
- Gentle cleaning of sensitive surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|250 - 700
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|80
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|10 - 100 / 1 - 10
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|120 / 12
|Connected load (kW)
|3
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|36.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|39
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|360 x 400 x 925
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Food
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Food design
- Stainless steel spray lance: 840 mm
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Detergent function: Suction
- Pressure cut-off
- Infinitely variable pressure and water flow regulation
