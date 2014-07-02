Stationary high-pressure cleaners
Stationary high-pressure cleaners – one base, many areas of application. Stationary high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher are suitable wherever space-saving cleaning and disinfection is required.
Hot water
The oil or gas-heated stationary hot water high-pressure cleaners offer high cleaning performance and maximum efficiency.
Cold water
Stationary cold water high-pressure cleaners are highly flexible for any application with a water inlet temperature of up to 85 °C and optional multiple-lance operation.