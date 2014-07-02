Municipal sweepers
For professional continuous use on large cars parks, exhibition grounds and industrial areas. Advanced and efficient Kärcher technology ensures reliable results.
Typical uses for sweepers from Kärcher
Our sweepers can always be used when streets and surfaces need to be efficiently cleaned. Throughout the entire year, there are typical sweeping operations that have to be driven by municipalities, service-providers and property-owners.
Sweeping away grit after winter
Winter ends and municipalities, service-providers and private individuals want to remove any traces of it. Grit and salt residues must be removed from paths, parking bays or roadsides. Our street sweepers efficiently sweep corners and narrow sections, and guarantee a perfect spring clean.
Sweeping leaves in autumn
In autumn, leaves and small branches fall to the ground and quickly form obstacles on streets and paths if they are not removed. To reduce the risk of slipping for cyclists and pedestrians and to clear streets, leaves must be swept regularly in autumn. Ride-on sweepers with a large waste container allow for efficient cleaning applications.
Year-round maintenance cleaning
Rubbish, leaves and dirt on streets, paths and open spaces must be cleared throughout the entire year in order to maintain an attractive streetscape. Regular sweeping operations prevent rubbish from collecting in public spaces and on private premises.
Removing heavy dirt
Some dirt can only be removed using wet cleaning. Heavily soiled surfaces are intensively yet gently cleaned using a washing system or a high-pressure cleaner. Construction site access roads, industrial surfaces or marketplaces – washing systems effectively remove stubborn dirt from delicate floor coverings.
Fine-dust control in city centres
The fine-dust pollution that is caused by exhaust emissions, brake and tyre wear is becoming an ever greater problem in city centres and at busy road junctions. Some municipalities rely on night-time washing carried out by their street-cleaners in order to remove fine dust from the streets with their machines and comply with limit values. Wet-cleaning systems bind the dust and, in doing so, clean gently and effectively.
Disinfection of outdoor areas
In times in which disinfection plays a central role in safeguarding the societal well-being, cleaning systems with hot water are making a valuable contribution to general hygiene. With the correct application of hot water and water steam, up to 99.999% of enveloped viruses, such as coronaviruses or influenza viruses, and 99.99% of typical household bacteria can be removed from hard surfaces.
For which use are sweeping and cleaning functions suitable?
With our municipal sweepers, various functions can be implemented, depending on the purpose of use. Whether a simple ride-on sweeper for independent sweeping, a sweeper with suction, or street-cleaning machines for wet cleaning – as a versatile municipal vehicle professional, we offer numerous functions for street cleaning.
What can municipal sweepers do?
Sweeping at the highest level – with 26 PS to 156 PS, municipal sweepers from Kärcher offer outstanding performance for every purpose and impress thanks to their excellent sweeping and cleaning results. The waste volume ranges from 1 cubic metre for compact machines, to 6 cubic metres for the high-performance sweeper. Comfortable driver cabins, ergonomic driver's seats and adjustable steering columns make it possible to work for long periods without fatigue.
Vacuum sweepers
A combination of sweeping and vacuuming means that streets and paths are thoroughly cleaned. The brushes are wetted with water in order to effectively loosen dirt and bind dust. On the sweeper with suction, the damp dirt that is swept together from open spaces and streets is drawn in through the wide suction mouth in the catch pan. The dirt settles here, while the water that is also drawn in is transferred back into the water circulation system and reused by the vacuum sweeper.
The benefits are:
- Long sweeping operations thanks to the water circulation system
- Effective cleaning
- Can also be used in the rain – excess water can be drained away
Sweeping vehicle for independent sweeping
With independent sweeping, dirt is easily swept up on both sides of the street sweeper, a path is kept clear, a surface is cleaned quickly. This can take place with or without the waste pick-up. During independent sweeping with waste pick-up, the swept-up dirt is mechanically conveyed to the catch pan. The independent sweeping guarantees effective deep cleaning, particularly in the case of loose dirt, such as grit.
The benefits are:
- Attractive purchase price
- Few wear parts – advantageous when it comes to maintenance
- No disposal costs for waste
- Simple operation
No sweeper without brushes
The brush systems for our sweeping machines have lots to offer when it comes to the art of engineering. You decide whether you require two or three brushes – thanks to functions such as the individual brush control, brush relief, electrical coarse dirt flap and hydraulic angle adjustment, an optimum cleaning result is guaranteed while brush wear on your street-cleaning machine is kept low.
Sweeper with two-brush system
In addition to regular sweeping in street cleaning, sweepers with two brushes allow for residue-free sweeping of parking spaces and narrow streets in particular. The swivelling brushes on the street-cleaning machine can be moved close to the kerb or building wall, and therefore guarantee particularly thorough cleaning. Furthermore, they stand out thanks to their simple operation and low wear costs.
Sweeper with three-brush system
On the three-brush system, the front sweeper is equipped with three swivelling brushes. The third brush is used, for example, as a weed brush or facilitates the sweeping of niches. It allows the street-cleaning vehicle to sweep evenly, even at different levels. You can therefore sweep the pavement while the sweeper drives right up to the edge of the street to clean the street and also removes dirt from there.
Individual brush control – brush relief
The individual brush control allows for the simultaneous or individual lowering of the cleaning brushes. It also allows sweepers with two-brush systems to effectively clean tricky street corners, tight bends and roundabouts. Many applications for which a third brush would otherwise be required can therefore also be implemented using a two-brush system. The intuitive operation of the sweeper brushes also permits the correct sweeping width setting, depending on the waste, as well as the brush relief for optimal support of the brushes with minimal wear.
Start-up protection protects the brushes
The start-up protection prevents damage to the brushes on our street sweepers, especially when working right up to the edge. A leaf spring and a pressure tank allow the drum on the sweeper to avoid kerbs and building walls. The pressure tank allows the brush arm to be guided back into the starting position as soon as it has passed the obstacle. This allows for damage-free sweeping of niches, pavements or tight bends, while still working right up to the edge.
THE BEST OF EVERYTHING ON BOARD
Our MC 250 showcases the best in sweeping performance, comfort and environmental protection.
When you want the best
You need sweeping performance. You want comfort and environmental protection. You can get all of this with the new MC 250. This compact, robust sweeper has a powerful drive that complies with the highest standards for environmental protection.
The logical operating concept is intuitive. In the spacious, uncluttered and comfortable cab, you can enjoy maximum comfort all year round and you immediately take control. And with a driving speed of 60 km/h, hydropneumatic suspension and fast access to all service components, you can complete all work more quickly and efficiently than ever before.
Go crazy for this machine!
We asked experts from the municipalities to test-drive various vehicles and incorporated their feedback directly in the development of the MC 250. This allowed us to make the MC 250 what it is: the optimum solution for municipalities.
Cutting-edge technology wherever you look
Driving dynamics redefined
MC 250 Express: 60 km/h
With a maximum driving speed of 60 km/h the MC 250 takes you to the next operation site quickly and safely. Without being a hindrance to other road users in flowing traffic.
Exemplary: comfort and chassis
Whether it's sweeping or during transportation – your MC 250 ensures a safe driving experience at all times, giving you the ride comfort of a car. For that to happen, we equipped the MC 250 with hydropneumatic suspension on both axles and an independent front-wheel suspension.
Manoeuvrability: all wheels steer with you
When you activate the switchable all-wheel steering during operation, you can turn onto a road with two lanes with your MC 250 in one go. You mainly benefit from this extreme manoeuvrability in the city centre.
Get in and feel at home
Those who spend their working hours almost entirely in a vehicle should be relieved with maximum ergonomics and comfort. The MC 250 offers a modern workstation, which supports concentration on the activity and the surrounding area and protects the driver's health.
Everyone sits perfectly
The spacious two-seater cab offers a generous workstation with a pleasant sense of spaciousness, even for tall individuals, with comfortable leg room. The comfort driver's seat from the premium manufacturer König is certified by the employers' liability insurance association. The machine, which has a particularly back-friendly workstation and sitting comfort like you would find in a truck, was awarded the AGR seal of quality by an independent body of doctors and physiotherapists.
View: perfect
The very large, sloping windscreen of the MC 250 gives you a perfect view of the work environment and reduces the direct sunlight. Large sliding windows on both sides which can be opened to the front and back make it easier for you to adjust the side mirror and open compartments.
Operation: the very best
The central display integrated in the steering wheel hub makes an important contribution to occupational safety. The ergonomic control panel offers you a consistent, self-explanatory operating concept with easy-to-understand symbols, such as the Kärcher Eco button: with just one press of a button, the MC 250 automatically moves into the working position. This saves time and ensures safety.
Twice and three times as good
There are good solutions and there are very good solutions. If you prefer perfect solutions, the MC 250 is perfect for you. It offers so much more and makes everything so much better than you have known up to now.
With your MC 250, you not only have a modern sweeper, but the ideal solution for all cleaning work in the city centre area. You will be so impressed by the results, specially in terms of comfort and safety. Numerous optional implements open up additional applications, e.g. clearing and spraying in winter service, wet cleaning, high-pressure cleaning and weed removal. Always reliable, efficient and with superior results.
Calculation on the computer: sweeping system
We designed the sweeping system using CFD technology. In this way, we have ensured that the high-quality, efficient fan generates the perfect vacuum, the air flow passes optimally in the container, suction tube and suction mouth, and the dirt can be picked up efficiently. Positive side effects include a pleasant noise level and low fuel consumption.
MC 130 MUNICIPAL SWEEPER – THE RIGHT CHOICE FOR EVERY PURPOSE
With the MC 130, we are providing you with a sweeper in the 3.5-tonne category with true implement carrier features. The powerful MC 130 achieves perfectly clean surfaces in all conditions, in all seasons, for grit or leaves. Thanks to the effective air-calming in the waste container and additional measures for dust-binding, each MC 130 has particularly low emissions and is EUnited-certified in accordance with PM10. The two-person cabin enables another worker to join the driver in the cabin, eliminating the need to use additional vehicles for work requiring more than one person. Of course, the cabin is ROPS-tested and provides the highest levels of comfort and safety using the latest technology.
Application video for the MC 130
Multifunction at its finest
Whether on streets, paths or lawns, whether in pedestrian zones, stadiums or parks, whether in lines or rows: system equipment from Kärcher Municipal is designed for professional use under the toughest conditions and can cope with a wide range of applications at the highest level.