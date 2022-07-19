Restaurant carpet cleaning: exploring the best methods
Carpets and upholstery furniture add decorative highlights to rooms, make them comfortable and create a pleasing atmosphere. Appropriate cleaning and care increase the comfort felt and simultaneously minimize the dust and allergen burden within the building, particularly in places where the carpets are subjected to extreme pressures of use on a daily basis. Therefore, a cleaning and care programme designed for the particular type of dirt or soiling is required to ensure the long-term preservation of the value of the carpeting. As the specialist for cleaning matters, this is where Karcher helps, with a choice of the appropriate cleaning methods for all types and intensities of dirt or soiling.
Through Carpet Vacuuming
Most often normal vacuuming or sweeping of carpet only clean the surface of the carpet, however there is crubs of food or dirt still remain underneath the carpet which cant be seen. If this dirt or crumps not remove in time it will develop bacteria, fungus, germs or invite unwanted insect.
With Kärcher brush vacuum cleaners use powerful suction and the cleaning action of an electric brush. They effortlessly remove stubborn dirt particles deep into the pile of carpet.
Wash Carpet With Quick Drying
Washing a carpet is always a problem as carpet are not easily move around. Without a hot sun or constant blower, carpet wont dry after washing. This will encourage breading of bacterias, fungus, germs or worse unwanted smell.
With Karcher patented iCapsol technology, iCapsol active ingredients bind the dirt and surfactants after cleaning to prevent resoling of the carpet fibers. iCapsol active ingredients form a crystalline structure when dry. These crystals are simply vacuumed during the next maintenance cleaning. This results in time savings of up to 50% even when deep cleaning, as there is no need to rinse and the drying time is shorter. The advantages are noticeable even without previous rinsing, because resoling is delayed and carpets stay cleaner longer.
Restaurant carpet: tips to keep it always clean
Daily Carpet Cleaning
Vacuum Regularly.
Helping to achieve the desired level of cleanliness and thereby ensuring that guests and employees feel happy and at ease It is also a necessity that avoids permanent damage being caused by dirt being left to stick onto surfaces, meaning it lengthens their service life quite considerably. Aim to vacuum once or twice a week and increase the frequency in high-traffic or pet areas.
Treat Stains ASAP.
The longer stain sets in, the harder it is to remove. With Karcher Universal Stain Remover D-RM769, all oil, tar, shoe polish, adhesive, etc stain on all textile coverings, upholstery and hard surfaces can be effectively removes.
Carpet Vacuuming
Ensure dirt in the carpet is at a minimal condition. By vacuuming carpet with upright brush-type vacuum cleaners proven to be especially effective at cleaning textile floor coverings and carpets.
The carpet brush in the suction head is powered by a separate motor. It reaches right down into the base of the pile, driving the loosened dirt towards the suction channel and straightening the pile out at the same time. This avoids any damage being caused to the floor covering.
Stain Remover
Step 1: Spot removal with steam cleaner
Most spot/stains can be removed with (hot) water or steam.
Try this before you start with solvent based detergents D-RM769.
Step 2: Spray Cleaning agent
Before starting the spot/stain removal process, check the reaction at an inconspicuous spot.
Stains caused by coffee, tea, red wine or tar also have to be immediately removed using a stain remover in order to give an overall impression of cleanliness.
Universal Stain Remover D-RM769 is ideal for this, with the option of applying it to any textile floor coverings and upholstery.
Step 3: Carpet Spot Cleaning
The remain loosen dirt then to be vacuum and remove at ease using an with an Puzzi upholstery nozzle.
This method does not leave behind any cleaning agent residue, meaning that the carpet is restore to its original condition.
Intermediate Carpet Cleaning
Carpet Cleaning & Refreshing.
Helping to achieve a sustained cleaning and refreshing of carpet floors. This is to reduce the frequency of deep cleaning on carpet which is both time-consuming and thus costly, and also to maintain a high standard of cleanliness. Aim to clean twice a month and increase the frequency in high-traffic or pet areas.
Step 1: Carpet Vacuuming
Ensure dirt in the carpet is at a minimal condition. By vacuuming carpet with upright brush-type vacuum cleaners proven to be especially effective at cleaning textile floor coverings and carpets.
The carpet brush in the suction head is powered by a separate motor. It reaches right down into the base of the pile, driving the loosened dirt towards the suction channel and straightening the pile out at the same time. This avoids any damage being caused to the floor covering.
Step 2: Carpet Cleaning
The iCapsol method is perfect for the intermediate cleaning of textile floor coverings. Machines with roller technology are used with the addition of the special iCapsol cleaning agent to encapsulate the dirt on the fibers. For this to work, a thin layer of the cleaning agent has to be sprayed on the floor before the area is treated with a contra-rotating roller machine. The floor covering only gets a slightly damp in the process, meaning that it is soon ready to walk on again. The cleaning agent encapsulates any dirt loosened.
Step 3: Carpet Vacuuming
The loosen dirt then to be vacuum and remove by the roller brushes at ease using an upright brush-type vacuum cleaner after a drying time of at least 30 minutes. This method does not leave behind any cleaning agent residue, meaning that the carpet is less likely to get dirty again.
BASIC CARPET CLEANING
Thorough Carpet Cleaning.
Effectively remove stains and stop unpleasant odors. Maintaining a hygiene and clean carpet to lengthens the carpet service life quite considerably. Aim to clean once six month and increase the frequency in high-traffic or pet areas.
Step 1: Carpet Vacuuming
Ensure dirt in the carpet is at a minimal condition. By vacuuming carpet with upright brush-type vacuum cleaners proven to be especially effective at cleaning textile floor coverings and carpets.
The carpet brush in the suction head is powered by a separate motor. It reaches right down into the base of the pile, driving the loosened dirt towards the suction channel and straightening the pile out at the same time. This avoids any damage being caused to the floor covering.
Step 2: Carpet Cleaning
The iCapsol method is perfect for the intermediate cleaning of textile floor coverings. Machines with roller technology are used with the addition of the special iCapsol cleaning agent to encapsulate the dirt on the fibers. For this to work, a thin layer of the cleaning agent has to be sprayed on the floor before the area is treated with a contra-rotating roller machine. The floor covering only gets a slightly damp in the process, meaning that it is soon ready to walk on again. The cleaning agent encapsulates any dirt loosened.
Step 3: Carpet Vacuuming
The loosen dirt then to be vacuum and remove by the roller brushes at ease using an upright brush-type vacuum cleaner after a drying time of at least 30 minutes. This method does not leave behind any cleaning agent residue, meaning that the carpet is less likely to get dirty again.