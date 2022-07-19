Restaurant carpet cleaning: exploring the best methods

Through Carpet Vacuuming

Most often normal vacuuming or sweeping of carpet only clean the surface of the carpet, however there is crubs of food or dirt still remain underneath the carpet which cant be seen. If this dirt or crumps not remove in time it will develop bacteria, fungus, germs or invite unwanted insect.

With Kärcher brush vacuum cleaners use powerful suction and the cleaning action of an electric brush. They effortlessly remove stubborn dirt particles deep into the pile of carpet.