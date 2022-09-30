Warehouse cleaning: how to make it easy

Floor cleaning in the warehouse with scrubber driers

The first thing that needs to be considered is the floor type. Small workshop warehouses often use ceramic tiles, such as fine stoneware tiles, because they are robust and have very low moisture absorption. Meanwhile, corporate warehouses and logistics centres often have industrial flooring made of screed or resilient synthetic coverings such as synthetic resin.

Since warehouse floors can vary so greatly, there is also a variety of cleaning technologies to choose from. Two of the main criteria for deciding which technology to use are the condition of the floor and the types of dirt in the warehouse. Scrubber driers with roller technology are particularly well suited to this type of cleaning because of the large amount of coarse dirt. This is because the remaining coarse dirt can be picked up in a single operation thanks to the rollers' pre-sweeping function.