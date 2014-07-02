Sweeper KM 70/30 C Bp Pack Adv
With flat pleated filter and fine dust suction for low-dust sweeping, as well as electrically driven sweeper roller and side brush: manual sweeper for easy cleaning indoors and outdoors.
KM 70/30 C is the successor for our KSM 690. The development is based on the very successful KM 70/20 C with all their outstanding features. Mainroller brush and side brush of KM 70/30 C are electrically driven, so sweeping corners i.e. is very simple.The push handle is triple adjustable, also foldable and offers high ease of use. Main roller brush and side brush are easily height adjustable and therefore adaptive to different surfaces. The adjustment of the main roller brush is quickly done by a knob in 6 steps. The 12-V battery and the corresponding charger (230V, safety plug) are on-board.
Features and benefits
Adjustable push handleThree adjustment options for maximum ergonomics. Space-saving parking position thanks to folding design.
EASY Operation operating conceptEasy to use programme selector switch.
Easy to transportFront and rear carrying handles for easy transport and loading into a car Wheels protruding to the rear make transporting the unit over steps easier
Fine dust suction (Adv version only)
- Electric suction fan for the suction of fine dust from the waste container.
- Can be switched off for sweeping wet floors.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Manual
|Drive – Power (V/W)
|12 / 195
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|2800
|Working width (mm)
|480
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|700
|Tank volume, gross/net (l)
|42 / 30
|Filter area (m²)
|0.61
|Operating time (h)
|2.5
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2.5
|Battery charging time (h)
|12
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|48
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|47
|Package weight (kg)
|54.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1200 / 770 / 1050
Scope of supply
- Fine dust filter
- Flat pleated filter: Paper
- Battery and built-in charger included
Equipment
- Sweeper drive, electric
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Manual filter cleaning
- Foldable push handle
- Dustpan principle
- Suction
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
Videos
Application areas
- For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
- For cleaning car parks and service stations
- For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
- Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture