battery-powered vacuum cleaner BVL 3/1 Bp
Cleaning in tight spaces: The ultra-lightweight, powerful and battery-powered BVL 3/1 Bp backpack vacuum stands out from the crowd for its robust EPP material and its great value for money.
Ultra-lightweight, powerful and battery-powered: It is the first vacuum of its kind to boast a carrying weight on the back of just 4.5 kilograms. This is thanks to the innovative EPP material, which also makes the BVL 3/1 Bp backpack vacuum particularly robust and hard-wearing despite its low weight. Whether for school caretakers, tradesmen and women or for use in private households – the hard work is taken out of spot cleaning and cleaning the stairs: The powerful backpack vacuum cleaner with 3-litre container volume is the perfect solution for cleaning in tight spaces. While the powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery ensures long running times, the ergonomic carrying frame takes the strain out of working. With its practical control panel on the waist strap for controlling all important operating and additional functions, the BVL 3/1 Bp is extremely user-friendly and can be operated effortlessly. The brushless EC motor is also extremely resistant to wear and tear. In addition to the usual accessories, extra features such as the HEPA 14 filter are also available as an optional extra. When ordering this version, please bear in mind that the Kärcher Battery Power battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately.
Features and benefits
Ultra-light cordless backpack vacuumManufactured from extremely light, innovative EPP (expanded polypropylene). Enables ergonomic work. Allows effortless transport.
Highly innovative EPP (expanded polypropylene)Especially robust and extremely long-lasting. Ultra-light. Extremely eco-friendly, as it is 100 per cent recyclable.
Great ergonomicsdeuter® carrying frame extremely comfortable even when using for longer periods of work. Control panel on the waist strap enables easy control of all functions. The suction hose can be connected differently for right-handed and left-handed people.
brushless EC motor
- High wear resistance and long lifetime.
- Allows long periods of use and increases efficiency and productivity.
eco!efficiency mode
- The eco!efficiency mode reduces the energy demand and volume of the machine and increases the battery running time.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
- Increases productivity and safety while working.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Container capacity (l)
|3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Air flow (l/s)
|35.4
|Nominal power (W)
|350
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|189 / 18.9
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 120 (5.0 Ah) / approx. 130 (6.0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 52 (5.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 31 (5.0 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 73 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 41 (7.5 Ah)
|Charging current (A)
|2.5
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|220 x 317 x 450
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 1 m
- Suction hose type: with bend
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Aluminium
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
Equipment
- eco!efficiency mode
- Carrying frame
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for use by caretakers in school
- Also ideal for tradesmen and women
- Ideal for private households
- Stair cleaning made easy
- Spot cleaning
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.