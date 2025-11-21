Carpet vacuum sweeper CVS 65/1 Bp
Battery-powered, low-noise CVS 65/1 Bp carpet vacuum sweeper for cleaning medium to large carpet areas. The carpet sweeper has a two-step filter system.
Our CVS 65/1 Bp carpet cleaner's powerful 36-volt lithium-ion battery enables up to 60 minutes of highly effective carpet cleaning at a time. This is equivalent to an area performance of up to 1,800 m²/h on just one battery charge. The carpet sweeper is particularly suitable for cleaning needle fleece and short velour. Since the machine's main sweeper roller can be optimally adjusted to a wide variety of carpet types, it is easy to use on loop-pile carpets and long velour. Configuring settings precisely also prevents damage to the carpets and reduces roller wear. The CVS 65/1 Bp therefore already provides the cleaning results of an upright brush-type vacuum cleaner after the first round of vacuuming, and is suitable for use in noise-sensitive areas thanks to its low operating noise of 56 dB(A). What's more it has a two-step HEPA filter system for low-dust working, a side brush for cleaning corners and edges, as well as large wheels. Battery charger and battery are not included in the scope of delivery.
Features and benefits
Autonomous battery operation
- Up to 60 minutes of continuous operation on a single battery charge.
- Integrated holder for a second spare battery.
- Large, clearly visible display for remaining running time of the battery in minutes.
Two-step HEPA filter system.
- Automatic prefilter cleaning for dust-free working and outstanding results
- Efficient HEPA filter (99.97% @ 0.3 µm) for clean, particle-free exhaust air.
- Filter box is easy to remove and clean.
Very low operating noise
- For uses in noise-sensitive areas and during normal business hours.
Excellent cleaning results
- Sweeper roller that can be intuitively adjusted with LED display for optimal contact pressure.
- Best cleaning results after just one round of vacuuming.
- Roller brush that can be readjusted in the event of wear and tear.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Working width (mm)
|450
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|625
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|1800
|Vacuum (mbar)
|1
|Container capacity (l)
|20
|Rated input power (W)
|300
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|56
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|36.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|43.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|980 x 675 x 1070
Scope of supply
- Accessories bag
Equipment
- Dust class: M
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
Videos
Application areas
- Office buildings
- Hotels
- Airports
- Ideal for maintenance cleaning in shopping centres, offices, hotels and airports