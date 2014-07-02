The NT 80/1 B1 MS (IP 54 approved) is a powerful, one-engined wet/dry vacuum cleaner with an intake cartridge air filter for the turbine and a cartridge type filter and paper filter bag as a pre-filtration (both filters are approved for dust class M). It is used for vacuuming medium hazardous dusts with MAK > 0.1 mg/m³.This unit features a compact fan housing, equipped with a continuous antistatic system, a stainless steel container and with complete accessory. If maxium liquid capacity is reached during wet pick-up, a double float system will stop the air flow rate to prevent overflow. When filter or suction unit - like suction hose, tubes, floor tool - are clogged or the air flow rate is lower than 20 m/s the signal light up. On the back side of the unit a floor tool holder is integrated. Two large back wheels and two castors (electrically conductive) - one with brake - give the NT 80/1 B1 MS high mobility.