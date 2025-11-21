The NT 611 Eco K wet and dry vacuum cleaner is the perfect choice for removing large water volumes as quickly as possible on construction sites or in industrial operations. At the heart of the vacuum cleaner is a powerful dirty water disposal pump that transports over 300 litres of dirty water per minute, including coarse dirt up to a grain size of 20 millimetres, to the outside. Thanks to the integrated Geka coupling, all water hoses of this widely used coupling system can be connected. During operation, a coarse dirt filter reliably protects the turbine from damage caused by small particles being sucked in. In addition, the machine can be converted into a classic dry vacuum cleaner in no time at all if required. To do this, simply remove the disposal pump and insert a flat pleated filter, which is available as an accessory. Both can be done quickly, so that the NT 611 Eco K can be used immediately as a dry vacuum cleaner with a 55-l hopper volume, both with and without a filter bag.