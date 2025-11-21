Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 611 Eco K
Ideal for construction sites or industrial use: the NT 611 Eco K wet and dry vacuum cleaner with dirty water disposal pump and Geka coupling for quick removal of large fluid amounts.
The NT 611 Eco K wet and dry vacuum cleaner is the perfect choice for removing large water volumes as quickly as possible on construction sites or in industrial operations. At the heart of the vacuum cleaner is a powerful dirty water disposal pump that transports over 300 litres of dirty water per minute, including coarse dirt up to a grain size of 20 millimetres, to the outside. Thanks to the integrated Geka coupling, all water hoses of this widely used coupling system can be connected. During operation, a coarse dirt filter reliably protects the turbine from damage caused by small particles being sucked in. In addition, the machine can be converted into a classic dry vacuum cleaner in no time at all if required. To do this, simply remove the disposal pump and insert a flat pleated filter, which is available as an accessory. Both can be done quickly, so that the NT 611 Eco K can be used immediately as a dry vacuum cleaner with a 55-l hopper volume, both with and without a filter bag.
Features and benefits
Integrated wastewater pumpLarge quantities of liquid can be disposed of via the disposal pump to allow continuous use.
Drain hosePicked-up liquid is easy to drain via a hose.
Integrated coarse dirt filter for protecting the turbineProtects the turbine from damage caused by coarse dirt and small parts.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|57
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23.5
|Container capacity (l)
|55
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2350
|Power of disposal pump (W)
|1100
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|23
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|570 x 430 x 860
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Coarse dirt filter
- Drain hose (oil-resistant)
- Completely removable waste water pump
- Parking brake
- Push handle
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Container material: Plastic
- Clip system for extending hose
- Automatic on/off switch
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Maintenance-free suction turbines: 1 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Construction sites
- Industry
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.