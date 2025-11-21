With the NT 611 Mwf wet and dry vacuum cleaner, Kärcher is offering fire brigades an extremely high-performance work machine for quickly eliminating the large water volumes that can occur during fire-fighting operations or flooding. Equipped with a C connector for attaching all common fire hoses and a dirty water pump, which can convey up to 330 litres per minute, the fire service vacuum complies with even the highest of requirements. A PRCD-K circuit breaker designed specially for use with power generators, as well as a filter basket for coarse dirt, which effectively protects the dirty water pump from blockages caused by suctioned in stones, leaves or wood, ensure the safety of everyone involved and the machine. In addition, the NT 611 Mwf is also equipped with an oil-resistant suction hose and a high-quality aluminium floor nozzle, has a container capacity of 55 litres and, with an optional flat pleated filter installed, can be used as a traditional dry vacuum cleaner.