Add-on kit mud sucker

For connection to the high-pressure hose of Kärcher high-pressure cleaners: Powerful sludge suction cleaner for the retrofitting of high-pressure cleaners to dirt pumps.

Sludge suction cleaner suitable for the safe suction of sludge, sand, dirt, algae and stones up to a size of 20 mm. When connected to the high-pressure hose of Kärcher high-pressure cleaners, they can be used as a dirt pump. The powerful sludge suction cleaner tackles dirt volumes between 8,000 and 18,000 litres per hour. With M 22 × 1.5 connection for the high-pressure hose. 3.6 metre long suction hose with NW 37, suitable for high-pressure cleaners with nozzle size ≤ 050 (standard version 6.415-935.0 installed). For high-pressure cleaners with nozzle size 040, please use nozzle 6.415-934.0. For high-pressure cleaners with nozzle size 060, please use nozzle 6.415-936.0.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.8
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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