Brush strip set

High-quality brush strip set for when the bristles on the XXL crevice brush are worn out. Simply remove the worn brush strip and insert a new one.

Once the long-lasting bristles of the XXL crevice brush are worn out, they should be replaced to continue achieving perfect cleaning results. To do so, simply pull out the entire brush strip and replace it with a new one. This option is not only saves you money, it also benefits the environment.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 156 x 18 x 25
Application areas
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

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Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

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Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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