Brush strip set
High-quality brush strip set for when the bristles on the XXL crevice brush are worn out. Simply remove the worn brush strip and insert a new one.
Once the long-lasting bristles of the XXL crevice brush are worn out, they should be replaced to continue achieving perfect cleaning results. To do so, simply pull out the entire brush strip and replace it with a new one. This option is not only saves you money, it also benefits the environment.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|156 x 18 x 25
Application areas
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)