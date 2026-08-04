EasyFix disposable cloth set
Set of 15 disposable cloths for the EasyFix floor nozzle for fast and hygienic cleaning of hard surfaces. The yellow hook-and-loop strips enable the cloth to be attached easily.
The EasyFix disposable cloth set for the EasyFix floor nozzle contains 15 innovative disposable cloths made from high-quality, absorbent material. When you need to be quick, you always have a fresh cloth ready to hand – for even simpler and more hygienic cleaning on all hard surfaces. Even corners and edges are effortlessly cleaned. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the disposable cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the EasyFix floor nozzle for the steam cleaner: simply press the EasyFix floor nozzle onto the side of the cloth that has yellow hook-and-loop strips and it's ready to use. After the cleaning, the cloth can be easily disposed of with the household rubbish – thus relieving you of the tiring and time-consuming effort of washing dirty cloths.
Features and benefits
Always have a clean cloth ready to hand
- For gleaming cleaning results.
Simple and hygienic without the need to wash anything
- The disposable cloth therefore relieves you of the tiring and time-consuming effort of washing dirty cloths.
Convenient hook-and-loop system
- Simple and quick securing of the cloth thanks to the yellow hook-and-loop strips.
- No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning.
Disposable cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle
- For effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.
High-quality and ultra-absorbent material
- Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|340 x 118 x 3
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Wall tiles