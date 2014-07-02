Wallpaper stripper

Wallpaper stripper ideal for removing wallpaper and glue residues using the power of steam.

Wallpaper stripper ideal for removing wallpaper and glue residues using the power of steam Steam cleaner can be used for removing wallpaper and decorating.

Features and benefits
Attachment with steam opening and scraper
  • Kind to the skin - quickly removes wallpaper and wallpaper adhesive.
Wide steam coverage
  • Quickly removes wallpaper from large areas
No escaping of steam
  • Steam quickly penetrates into the wallpaper
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 320 x 220 x 100
Application areas
  • Wallpaper
  • Even stubborn dirt
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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