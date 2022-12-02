Tip 1: When and where do you have to clear leaves?

Why do you have to clear leaves at all? In certain areas around the house, there is an obligation to remove leaves in many regions, similar to the obligation to clear snow and ice. Owners of plots of ground adjacent to pavements must remove the leaves, and can also pass on this obligation to their tenants. You should clear the leaves often enough to ensure that passers-by cannot slip. It is sensible to clear leaves from drives in autumn for the same reason, so that braking distances are not affected.

In contrast, you don't necessarily have to clear leaves in the garden under trees and hedges. Here you can wait until spring in order to offer protection for smaller animals such as hedgehogs and insects. In addition, the leaves can act as frost protection and natural fertiliser for garden plants. The leaves should, however, not be placed thickly enough on beds that no more air gets to the ground. Anyone who fears that autumn storms will blow away the leaves can additionally cover them with branches, for example with softwoods. In spring, you can then remove the cover and the leaves from March/April.

The exceptions in a garden are lawn areas. Anyone who values a well-maintained lawn should remove the leaves, because otherwise yellow spots will form where the grass is not getting any sunlight. Theoretically you can do this with a lawn mower – depending on the thickness of the leaf layer. But clearing leaves with a lawn mower is not especially animal-friendly. A rake is more suitable, or, if you want to save energy, a leaf blower or blower vac.