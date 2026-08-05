Battery Power 18/25
18 V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology incl. LCD display to indicate battery level. Suitable for use in all devices on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.
The battery status can be viewed at a glance thanks to innovative Real Time Technology: The integrated LCD display shows the remaining running time, remaining charging time and charge level, depending on which device you are using. The lithium-ion cells guarantee consistent performance and prevent self-discharge and memory effect (loss of capacity due to frequent partial discharge). The 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power exchangeable battery is suitable for use in all devices on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.
Features and benefits
Innovative Real Time TechnologyThe integrated LCD screen shows the remaining runtime, remaining charging time and charging state at all times.
18 V Kärcher battery platformFor use in all 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform devices. For use in all 18 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform devices.
Powerful lithium-ion cellsThe lithium-ion battery guarantees consistent power while preventing self-discharge and memory effect.
Automatic storage mode
- Extends the lifetime of the cells.
IPX 5 rated – protected against jets of water from all directions
- Reliable protection during jobs that use jets of water.
Efficient temperature management
- Top performance thanks to efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management.
Intelligent cell monitoring
- Protects the battery against overloading, overheating and deep discharge.
Robust casing
- Kärcher's battery casings are extremely shock-resistant.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Energy (Wh)
|45
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|133 x 88 x 50