Wood cleaner RM 624, 5l
For the thorough cleaning of all treated and untreated water-resistant wooden surfaces such as garden furniture, wooden floors and decking. Very gentle on materials.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight (kg)
|5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|192 x 145 x 248
Product
- For cleaning all sensitive water-resistant wooden surfaces, can be used universally
- Dissolves oil/grease and mineral stains
- Removes algae, soot and mineral-based residues
- Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
- Extremely gentle on materials
- pH value in concentrate approx. 9
- Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
- Can also be used manually
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
- Wooden floors
- Terrace
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture