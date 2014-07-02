Wood cleaner RM 624, 5l

For the thorough cleaning of all treated and untreated water-resistant wooden surfaces such as garden furniture, wooden floors and decking. Very gentle on materials.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 5
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
Weight (kg) 5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 192 x 145 x 248
Product
  • For cleaning all sensitive water-resistant wooden surfaces, can be used universally
  • Dissolves oil/grease and mineral stains
  • Removes algae, soot and mineral-based residues
  • Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
  • Extremely gentle on materials
  • pH value in concentrate approx. 9
  • Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
  • Can also be used manually
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
  • EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
  • Wooden floors
  • Terrace
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
