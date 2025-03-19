Bicycle cleaning on the go

To clean the mountain bike from dust and dirt when out and about, for example, so that the boot of the car or the bike rack does not get dirty, a Mobile Outdoor Cleaner is an excellent option. Its compact dimensions mean it even fits in a bicycle basket, and the spray gun and 2.8 m spiral hose are stowed away to save space under the removable 4 litre or 7 litre tank

To clean with the pressure washer, simply remove the tank and fill it with clear water, remove the spray gun from the device and reattach the tank properly. Then point the spray gun at the bike and pull the trigger. The entire bike can be cleaned with the water jet. The built-in lithium-ion battery has a 15 min run time. However, with the car adapter, the device can also be operated with the car battery or, if the battery empty once on the road, recharged with the car adapter. In the optional Adventure Accessory Box a universal brush, a special cleaner and a soft microfibre cloth is included - so everything that is necessary for quick cleaning. With the added suction hose, water can optionally also be pumped from a barrel of water.