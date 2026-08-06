Car charger
Always ready to go, even when travelling – with the car battery charger, the electric ice scraper and the Mobile Outdoor Cleaner can be charged during the car journey via the car battery.
The car battery charger from Kärcher charges the electric ice scraper and the Mobile Outdoor Cleaner using the 12-volt cigarette lighter in the car. This way, both devices can be charged quite easily via the car battery even when travelling and are always ready to go. The car battery charger therefore guarantees greater convenience and flexibility.
Features and benefits
With connection for standard car cigarette lighters
- For convenient connection in the car.
Guaranteed to be ready to go even when travelling
- Always enough battery running time, thanks to the ability to charge via the car battery.
- Greater flexibility, irrespective of the power outlet.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 24 x 24