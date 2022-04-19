Cleaning tips for pet-owners

Dirt traps

For outdoor cats, and even more so for dogs, there is no such thing as bad weather – they need to get their fresh air every day. But if everything outside is wet and muddy, this inevitably finds its way back into the house later. You can clean coarse dirt from dogs' paws in the hallway, or put them straight in the shower then rub them dry. Cats usually won't let you do that. This is where dirt traps can come into play. It's generally enough to put down floor mats by the front door, which your four-legged friends have to walk over. This catches most of the dirt, even before any paws can leave behind prints on the floor.

If paw prints do make it onto hard floors or tiles, they can be easily removed with a floor cleaner.

When it's raining outside, it's not unusual to find paw prints from cats and dogs on carpets and upholstery. But don't worry – you don't have to rush to clean off flecks of mud. Simply let it dry, then remove the coarse dirt and clean flecks on the fibres with water. If the dirt turns out to be stubborn, a spray extraction cleaner can also be used for cleaning carpets and upholstery cleaning.