Car interior cleaning kit
From the footwell and the seats to the car boot: the special accessory kit for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners ensures uninterrupted interior car cleaning.
With the extensive accessory kit consisting of the 1.5-metre extension hose, extra-long crevice nozzle, car nozzle, suction brush with hard bristles, suction brush with soft bristles and microfibre cloth for smooth surfaces and window surfaces, interior car cleaning is child's play – and the car becomes a spotlessly clean feel-good zone. Whether footwell, foot mat, car seats, dashboard, central console, windows or car boot: this accessory kit makes the whole car interior sparklingly clean in no time. It ensures that even hard-to-reach areas such as gaps and delicate surfaces can be cleaned perfectly. The accessory kit is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Features and benefits
Comprehensive accessory kit for thorough cleaning of all car interior surfaces
Including 1.5 m extension hose for a larger operating radius and more freedom of movement
Accessory kit for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (-part)
|6
|Fabric fibre composition
|80 % Polyester, 20 % Polyamid
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|560 x 230 x 130
Application areas
- Hallways
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Side pockets in the car
- Dashboard
- Center console
- Car trunk
- Car seats
- Back seat
- Footwell
- Windscreens