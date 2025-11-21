Cartridge filter KFI 3310
Cartridge filter for vacuuming fine and coarse dirt and liquids without having to change the filter. Suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
The KFI 3310 cartridge filter enables wet and dry vacuuming without having to stop to change filters. The cartridge filter is simple to insert and remove by twisting, with no additional locking elements required. Specifically designed for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 1 Classic, WD 2 Plus, WD 2-18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3-18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1–3, MV 2 and MV 3.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filter
- Wet and dry vacuum cleaners without also having to change the filter.
- Simple filter attachment and removal through twisting, with no additional locking elements required.
Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 1 Classic,, WD 2 Plus, WD 2-18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3-18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1–3, MV 2, MV 3
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|brown
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|122 x 122 x 115
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Fine dirt
- Coarse dirt
- Liquids