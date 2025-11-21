Compact, lightweight, practical, robust - the K 2.050 is ideal for occasional use around the house. This high-pressure cleaner is suitable, e.g. for cleaning cars, garden furniture or patios. An impact-resistant, recyclable plastic casing effectively prevents dirt particles from damaging the motor and pump. A safety valve prevents pressure overload. A pressure switch control switches the motor on and off when the trigger gun is pressed and released. High-performance machine with high-quality N-Cor pump to reduce noise. A detergent injector system supplies detergent to the area being cleaned also at low pressure. A large on/off switch for ease of use, practical hook for cable storage and an ergonomically designed trigger gun for effortless cleaning are further features of the K 2.050.