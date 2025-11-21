Pressure washer K 2.050
Small, lightweight all-rounder for occasional use for light soiling. For example, garden furniture, bicycles and small areas around the house. Ideal for use as a second machine.
Compact, lightweight, practical, robust - the K 2.050 is ideal for occasional use around the house. This high-pressure cleaner is suitable, e.g. for cleaning cars, garden furniture or patios. An impact-resistant, recyclable plastic casing effectively prevents dirt particles from damaging the motor and pump. A safety valve prevents pressure overload. A pressure switch control switches the motor on and off when the trigger gun is pressed and released. High-performance machine with high-quality N-Cor pump to reduce noise. A detergent injector system supplies detergent to the area being cleaned also at low pressure. A large on/off switch for ease of use, practical hook for cable storage and an ergonomically designed trigger gun for effortless cleaning are further features of the K 2.050.
Features and benefits
Hooked on tidinessGenerous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Full cleaning powerAll Kärcher pressure washer equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for the detergent.
Three-piston axial pumpCompletely maintenance-free.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 100 / max. 10
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 342
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|241 x 160 x 426
Scope of supply
- One-jet spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 3 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Mobile homes
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
Why Choose Genuine Kärcher Parts?
Using genuine Kärcher parts guarantees that your pressure washer will continue to function at its best. These parts are designed to fit perfectly and maintain the efficiency and safety of your equipment. Whether you need a new hose, nozzle, or other replacement components, Kärcher parts offer the quality and durability you expect.
How to Find the Right Parts
- Check the Model Number: Before searching for parts, make sure you know your pressure washer's model number (K 2.050). This information is typically found on a label on the machine.
- Visit the Kärcher Website: Go to the official Kärcher website and navigate to the ""Parts"" or ""Support"" section. Enter your model number to find a list of available parts and accessories specific to the K 2.050.
- Consult the User Manual: Your pressure washer’s user manual will have detailed diagrams and part numbers. Cross-reference these with the parts list on the website to ensure you're ordering the correct items.
- Authorized Dealers: You can also purchase genuine parts through authorized Kärcher dealers. These dealers can provide expert advice on selecting the right parts for your pressure washer.
Popular Replacement Parts for the K 2.050:
- High-Pressure Hose: Replace your worn or damaged hose to maintain optimal water flow and pressure.
- Spray Nozzles: Choose from a variety of nozzles designed for different cleaning tasks, from gentle washing to powerful dirt removal.
- Detergent Suction Hose: For applying detergents directly through your pressure washer.
- O-Ring Sets: Keep your pressure washer leak-free with replacement O-rings."
Key Features
- Compact Design: The K 2.050 is designed with portability in mind. Its lightweight build and ergonomic handle make it easy to transport and store, even in small spaces.
- Efficient Cleaning Performance: Despite its compact size, the K 2.050 delivers powerful cleaning with a maximum pressure of 100 bar. It’s ideal for cleaning bicycles, garden tools, patios, and small vehicles.
- User-Friendly Operation: The pressure washer features a quick-connect system for hassle-free setup. Simply attach the high-pressure hose, connect to a water source, and you’re ready to start cleaning.
- Versatile Applications: Whether you’re washing down garden furniture, cleaning mud off your bike, or removing dirt from walkways, the K 2.050 is versatile enough to handle a variety of tasks with ease.
- Energy Efficient: Kärcher’s advanced motor technology ensures that the K 2.050 is not only powerful but also energy-efficient, helping you clean effectively while saving on electricity.
What's Included?
High-Pressure Hose: The 3-meter hose provides ample reach for most outdoor cleaning jobs.
Vario Power Spray Lance: Adjust the water pressure to suit the task at hand with the easy-to-use spray lance.
Detergent Suction Tube: Apply cleaning detergents directly through the pressure washer for enhanced cleaning power on tough stains.