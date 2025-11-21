Deep cleaning down to the fibres and compact design: the SE 3 Compact Home Floor spray extraction cleaner is a powerful and energy-efficient solution for cleaning textile surfaces. Thanks to its compact design, the device can be stowed away to save space, ensuring it is quickly ready to go whenever it is needed for thorough and convenient fibre-deep cleaning. Dirt is removed quickly and effectively from upholstered furniture and carpets. The flexible suction hose and long cable guarantee a high level of comfort, flexibility and freedom of movement. The innovative 2-in-1 spray extraction nozzle XXL, in combination with the extension tubes, enables comfortable upright cleaning of medium-sized carpets. Used on the handle itself, the nozzle can clean larger soft furnishings twice as quickly as a conventional upholstery spray extraction nozzle. With practical storage options on the device, all accessories are always to hand. The 2-in-1 tank system ensures users needn't come into contact with dirt. And once the cleaning is done, the spray extraction cleaner impresses further still with its hygienic system cleaning function to prevent the formation of bacteria and odours. Includes upholstery spray extraction nozzle, spray extraction crevice nozzle and detergent.