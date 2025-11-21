Hose Hanger Plus
Robust Hose Hanger Plus for easy mounting to the wall. Practical and space-saving hose stowage. With storage case for nozzles, spray guns, connectors, and garden gloves. Suitable for all common hoses.
The robust Hose Hanger Plus is ideal for easy mounting to the wall. It is space-saving and offers a variety of storage possibilities for nozzles and spray guns. In addition, it comes with a storage case for connectors, sprayers and garden gloves. It is suitable for all common garden hoses. The innovative hose storage systems from Kärcher set new standards in function, design and quality. They allow quick and easy un- and rewinding of the hose - while saving space. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
Storage possibility for nozzles and spray guns
Practical and space-saving hose storage
- Everything is orderly stored in one place.
- Suitable for all common garden hoses
Robust materials
- Durable.
Storage case for connectors, sprayers, and garden gloves
Wall mount
- Easy mounting to the wall
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose capacity (m)
|max. 35 (1/2") / max. 25 (5/8") / max. 20 (3/4")
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|145 x 300 x 305
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Trees
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment
How to Install Hose Hanger Plus
Installing the Kärcher Hose Hanger Plus is straightforward:
- Choose a sturdy wall or fence for installation.
- Use a drill to create holes at the marked positions.
- Secure the hanger using screws and wall plugs (not included).
- Mount the hose hanger and ensure it is stable.
- Attach and organize your hose and accessories.
Maintenance Tips for Longevity
Ensure your Hose Hanger Plus stays in excellent condition with these tips:
- Regular Cleaning: Wipe the hanger and compartments with a damp cloth to remove dirt and debris.
- Check for Stability: Periodically check the screws and wall plugs to ensure the hanger remains secure.
- Protect Accessories: Store accessories in the compartments to keep them organized and prevent damage.
Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Features
Kärcher is committed to eco-friendly solutions:
- Recyclable Materials: The Hose Hanger Plus is made from recyclable plastic to reduce environmental impact.
- Durable Design: Built to last, minimizing waste from replacements.
- Space Optimization: Encourages efficient use of outdoor spaces.
Why Choose Kärcher Hose Hanger Plus?
- Trusted Brand: Kärcher is a leader in innovative and reliable cleaning and watering solutions.
- User-Friendly Design: Designed with convenience and efficiency in mind.
- Versatile Usage: Compatible with a wide range of hoses and gardening accessories.
- Excellent Value: Combines functionality, durability, and aesthetics at an affordable price.