The robust Hose Hanger Plus is ideal for easy mounting to the wall. It is space-saving and offers a variety of storage possibilities for nozzles and spray guns. In addition, it comes with a storage case for connectors, sprayers and garden gloves. It is suitable for all common garden hoses. The innovative hose storage systems from Kärcher set new standards in function, design and quality. They allow quick and easy un- and rewinding of the hose - while saving space. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!