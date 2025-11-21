Hose Trolley HT 3.420 Kit 1/2"
Compact hose trolley with height adjustable handle, angled hose connector, free-wheeling hand crank and innovative folding function for space-saving storage. Fully assembled.
The fully assembled HT 3.420 1/2" hose trolley kit is perfect for watering medium-sized to large areas and gardens. It is easy to store and requires minimum space thanks to the innovative folding function. Features: Height-adjustable handle, 20 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, nozzle, 3 x hose connectors, 1 x hose connector with Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adaptor and G1/2 reducer. Capacity: 40 m 1/2" hose or 30 m 5/8" hose or 20 m 3/4" hose. Nothing else stands in the way of garden care.
Features and benefits
1x standard hose connector with Aqua Stop
20 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose
3x standard hose connectors
Fully assembled
Free-running crank handle
- Easy operation for unwinding or winding up the hose.
G3/4 tap adaptor and G1/2 reducer
Large wheels
- For increased mobility.
Height-adjustable handle
Capacity: 40 m 1/2" hose or 30 m 5/8" hose or 25 m 3/4" hose.
- Suitable for all common garden hoses
Folding function
- Space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Hose capacity (m)
|max. 20 (1/2")
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|390 x 450 x 700
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Videos
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Trees
- Kitchen garden
- Garden tools and equipment
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.