Hose Trolley HT 3.420 Kit 5/8“

Compact hose trolley with height adjustable handle, angled hose connector, free-wheeling crank, and innovative folding function for space-saving stowage. Fully assembled.

The ready-to-use Hose Trolley HT 3.420 Kit 5/8" serves perfectly when watering mid-sized to larger areas and gardens. Thanks to its innovative folding function, it can be stowed away without difficulties and very space-saving. The features: height adjustable handle, 20 m 5/8" PrimoFlex®-hose, nozzle, 3 x hose connector, 1 x hose connector with Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adapter and G1/2 reducer. Capacity: 40 m 1/2"-hose or 30 m 5/8"-hose or 20 m 3/4"-hose. Fully assembled. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
1x standard hose connector with Aqua Stop
20 m 5/8" PrimoFlex® hose
3x standard hose connectors
Fully assembled
Free-running crank handle
  • Easy operation for unwinding or winding up the hose.
G3/4 tap adaptor and G1/2 reducer
Large wheels
  • For increased mobility.
Height-adjustable handle
Capacity: 40 m 1/2" hose oder 30 m 5/8" hose or 20 m 3/4" hose
  • Suitable for all common garden hoses
Folding function
  • Space-saving storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Hose length (m) 20
Hose capacity (m) max. 20 (5/8")
Bursting pressure (bar) 24
Colour black
Weight (kg) 5.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 390 x 450 x 700

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: cone jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Trees
  • Kitchen garden
  • Garden tools and equipment
