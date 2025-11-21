HT 3.400 hose trolley

Hose trolley with height-adjustable push fork, angled connection adapter, smooth-running winding handle and innovative folding function for space-saving storage. Fully assembled.

The assembled HT 3.400 hose trolley kit is ideal for watering medium-sized to large areas and gardens. With an innovative folding function, it can easily be folded to save space. Equipment details: height-adjustable push fork, angled connection adapter, smooth-running winding handle and innovative folding function for space-saving storage. Fully assembled. Capacity: 40 m 1/2" hose or 30 m 5/8" hose or 20 m 3/4" hose. Everything you need for the perfect garden.

Features and benefits
Fully assembled
Free-running crank handle
  • Easy operation for unwinding or winding up the hose.
Large wheels
  • For increased mobility.
Height-adjustable handle
Capacity: 40 m 1/2" hose oder 30 m 5/8" hose or 20 m 3/4" hose
  • Suitable for all common garden hoses
Folding function
  • Space-saving storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 2.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 390 x 450 x 700
Videos
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Trees
  • Kitchen garden
  • Garden tools and equipment
Accessories
