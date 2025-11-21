Metal spray gun Premium
The high-quality and extra-robust metal spray gun Premium is made for especially long-lasting watering enjoyment, and sits comfortably in the hand.
The highest demands require high-quality material. The metal spray gun Premium does not only sit comfortably in the hand, but is also extremely robust and long-lasting thanks to the metal finish. The rotatable handle, with which the lockable trigger can be pointed forwards or backwards, impresses with the individual operating comfort that only Kärcher offers. The water flow can be adjusted as required with one hand, by means of the control valve. Furthermore, the metal spray gun Premium features 2 spraying patterns: point and cone jet. These can be continuously adjusted according to requirements. For example, for watering flower and plant beds or for removing coarse dirt on terraces or garden furniture. By the way: Nozzles and connectors from Kärcher are compatible will all available click systems and can be connected to your garden hose without any problems.
Features and benefits
Rotatable handle
- Individual operability with trigger handle pointed forward or backwards.
Ergonomic control valve
- Regulation of the flow rate on the nozzle with just one hand.
Easy locking of the trigger handle
- For convenient and continuous watering.
Spraying pattern continuously definable from hard jet to cone jet
- Ideal for watering (cone jet) and cleaning (point jet).
Soft plastic elements
- For slip resistance, greater comfort and for protection against damage.
High-quality metal elements
- For extra robustness and a long lifetime.
- Sits especially well in the hand for comfortable operation.
Self-emptying
- Optimum protection against frost damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|225 x 42 x 105
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 2
- Rotatable handle
- Locking at handle
- Water flow regulation
- Self-draining function
- Soft plastic elements
- Metal
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Videos
Application areas
- Plant watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
- Light dirt
