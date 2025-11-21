One kit for many watering tasks. The multifunctional spray gun adapts to the different requirements of different plants. The model multifunctional spray gun Plus (no. 2.645-269.0) waters drip-free and features 4 spraying patterns: Shower, point and flat stream, as well as fine spray mist. This allows the multi-functional spray gun to master not only watering tasks, but also light cleaning tasks. The rotatable handle with a lockable trigger can be pointed forwards or backwards, allowing the individual operating comfort which is typical for Kärcher. In addition, the set contains 2 high-quality Plus universal couplings with grip – one including Aqua Stop – as well as a G3/4" tap connection piece with G1/2" reducer. Thanks to the practical Aqua Stop, there is no water flow when the nozzle is removed and the tap is open. The connectors can also be used for all conventional garden hose diameters. By the way: Nozzles and connectors from Kärcher are compatible will all available click systems and can be connected to your garden hose without any problems.