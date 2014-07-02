High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/14-4 ST
Hot water high-pressure cleaner
High-pressure cleaning system which offers an extraordinary high level of safety with automatic pressure relief, flue gas temperature monitor, an innovative dry run cut-out in the float tank as well as an SDS hose which absorbs pressure surges. Used with Eco-Line boilers, these units comply with the latest BimSch emission regulations.
Features and benefits
Water-cooled four-pole electric motor
- Long service life.
- Improved effectiveness.
- Guaranteed quiet operation.
Innovative burner engineering
- High heating output.
- Spiral heating coil for a compact construction style.
- Upright construction style prevents condensation and corrosion.
High efficiency
- Efficient and economical cleaning thanks to the use of hot water.
- Short set-up times reduce working hours.
Flexible operating concept
- Central control panel on the machine.
- Remote controls can be used directly at the point of use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|600 - 1200
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 140 / 3 - 14
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Connected load (kW)
|7.5
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|7.3
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Portability
|stationary
|Protection (A)
|20
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|163
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|167.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1110 x 565 x 700
Scope of supply
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- System pressure relief
- Flame monitoring
- Prepared for Servo Control
- Prepared for remote operation
