High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/14-4 ST

Hot water high-pressure cleaner

High-pressure cleaning system which offers an extraordinary high level of safety with automatic pressure relief, flue gas temperature monitor, an innovative dry run cut-out in the float tank as well as an SDS hose which absorbs pressure surges. Used with Eco-Line boilers, these units comply with the latest BimSch emission regulations.

Features and benefits
Water-cooled four-pole electric motor
  • Long service life.
  • Improved effectiveness.
  • Guaranteed quiet operation.
Innovative burner engineering
  • High heating output.
  • Spiral heating coil for a compact construction style.
  • Upright construction style prevents condensation and corrosion.
High efficiency
  • Efficient and economical cleaning thanks to the use of hot water.
  • Short set-up times reduce working hours.
Flexible operating concept
  • Central control panel on the machine.
  • Remote controls can be used directly at the point of use.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 600 - 1200
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 140 / 3 - 14
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) min. 80 - max. 155
Connected load (kW) 7.5
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h) 7.3
Number of users at one time 1
Portability stationary
Protection (A) 20
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 163
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 167.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1110 x 565 x 700

Scope of supply

  • Soft Damping System (SDS)
  • System pressure relief
  • Flame monitoring
  • Prepared for Servo Control
  • Prepared for remote operation
