Vacuum sweeper MC 250 EURO 6
The best of everything: our environmentally friendly vacuum sweeper MC 250 impresses with a superior sweeping performance and maximum operating and driving comfort in all urban areas.
Kärcher attaches huge importance to municipal equipment. This is why we invested our entire know-how and expertise, as well as our extensive experience, in the development of the MC 250 vacuum sweeper. The attractively designed MC 250 offers an unrivalled cleaning performance with low engine speed, generous 2.5 m³ waste container volume, a high transport speed of 60 km/h and maximum driving comfort thanks to the hydro-pneumatic suspension and single-wheel suspension. The optional air-conditioned large cab with comfortable seats and the ergonomic operating concept with clearly arranged multifunctional display in the steering wheel rim ensure a pleasant working environment and a high level of user-friendliness. Our MC 250 also has all-wheel steering for excellent manoeuvrability and an efficient water circulation system with a separate dirty water tank. The machine is suitable for cities and municipalities of all sizes, is very easy to maintain and also impresses with very low exhaust gas and particulate emissions.
Features and benefits
Spacious two-person comfort cab with optimal view of the work environmentWith deluxe comfort seats for fatigue-free work activities. Entry and exit possible on both sides with large sliding windows in the doors. Eco button for starting sweeping operation.
Safety chassis with maximum comfortShort transport times thanks to 60 km/h maximum speed. Hydro-pneumatic suspension for enhanced driving comfort. Comfortable all-wheel steering for maximum manoeuvrability.
Largest waste container in its classFlow-optimised stainless steel waste container with over 2 m³ volume. Enables long work activities. Water reclamation system with separate water tank as standard
Maintenance-friendly design
- All components relevant for cleaning and maintenance are readily accessible.
- With service access at the side and swivel-mounted fresh water tank.
Water reclamation system with separate water tank as standard
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Traction drive
|Two-wheel drive
|Motor manufacturer
|VM
|Motor rating (kW)
|75
|Displacement (cm³)
|2970
|Cylinder
|4
|Fuel tank volume (l)
|70
|Exhaust emissions standard
|Euro 6e
|Driving speed (km/h)
|60
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|2625
|Working width with 3 side brushes (mm)
|2710
|Waste container (l)
|2500
|Water tank ( /l)
|120 / 400
|Fresh water tank (l)
|200
|Fresh water tank (optional) ( )
|390
|Wheelbase (mm)
|1980
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|6000
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|4491 x 1300 x 1999
Equipment
- Particle filter
- Comfort seat
- Heating and air-conditioning unit
- Heating
- Radio system
- Flashing lights
- Year-round use
Videos
Application areas
- For road and wet cleaning, for light winter services and transport tasks