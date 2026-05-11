Vacuum sweeper MC 80

The MC 80 sweeper from the compact class impresses with its environmental friendliness, the largest cab in its class with 1.45 m³ air volume and its intuitive operating concept.

With the MC 80 the technology of the very large machines is now used in the compact class of the sweepers. For example, the 800 litre container for swept material with water circulation system is based on computer-aided CFD simulations, the two-brush system has individual brush control with individual lifting, the straight suction channel effectively prevents blockages and the suction mouth is located in the wheel contour where it is protected from impacts. The excellent standard equipment can be complemented with various attachment kits, such as a 3rd side brush, a weed brush, a wander hose or a high-pressure cleaner. In terms of working comfort, the MC 80 scores well with the largest cab in its class, a perfect all-round view and a transparent and ergonomic layout of the operating elements. Practical details such as a lockable storage compartment, bottle holder and USB charging port are also included.

Features and benefits
Vacuum sweeper MC 80: Intuitive operating concept from the 3.5 tonne class
Intuitive operating concept from the 3.5 tonne class
Armrest with ergonomically integrated operating panel for intuitive operation. Quick start at the touch of a button. Individual control of all functions possible. Individual brush control and lifting increase precision.
Vacuum sweeper MC 80: Maximum operating comfort
Maximum operating comfort
Largest cab in its class with 360° panoramic view, ergonomic and transparent. Windows on both sides, lockable storage compartment, USB charging port, bottle holder. Entry and exit on both sides for maximum flexibility when working.
Vacuum sweeper MC 80: The highest standard of sweeping
The highest standard of sweeping
Easy-to-assemble two brush system with individual control and lifting. 800 litre container for swept material with water circulation system and 185 litre fresh water tank. Optional attachment kits available such as 3rd side brush or weed brush.
Economical and environmentally friendly drive
  • Emission values below EU STAGE V thanks to Common Rail system and diesel particulate filter.
  • For applications in urban green zones.
  • Lower fuel consumption protects the environment and lowers the operating costs.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Diesel
Traction drive All-wheel drive
Motor manufacturer Yanmar
Motor rating (kW) 26
Displacement (cm³) 1650
Cylinder 3
Fuel tank volume (l) 41
Exhaust emissions standard STAGE V
Driving speed (km/h) 25
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm) 1630
Working width with 3 side brushes (mm) 2175
Waste container (l) 1000
Water tank (l) 150
Fresh water tank (l) 185
Wheelbase (mm) 1500
Permissible total weight (kg) 2500
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 3200 x 1070 x 1985

Equipment

  • Particle filter
  • Leaf suction hose
  • Temperature display
  • Elapsed time counter for sweeping gear
  • Comfort seat
  • Heating and air-conditioning unit
  • Heating
  • Suction
  • Side brush speed, adjustable
  • Traction drive, forwards
  • Traction drive, reverse
  • Coarse dirt flap
  • Hydr. high dump
  • Panoramic cab with safety glass, 2 rear mirrors
  • Radio system
  • Flashing lights
  • Dust binding on side brushes and in the suction channel with water spraying system
  • Doors, left/right
  • Outdoor use
Vacuum sweeper MC 80
Vacuum sweeper MC 80
Vacuum sweeper MC 80
Vacuum sweeper MC 80
Videos
Application areas
  • Ideal for road and wet cleaning. Also suitable for transportation tasks
Accessories