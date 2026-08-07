Water treatment unit WRB 4000 BIO
The WRB 4000 Bio chemical-free system for biological water recycling in car washes enables up to 98% less fresh water to be used. Here, the waste water is converted into clean reclaim water.
Our WRB 4000 Bio biological water recycling system not only cleans the waste water from car washes in a natural and environmentally friendly manner, it also saves money on a daily basis. With up to 4000 litres of cleaned waste water per hour, which is fed back into the circuit as crystal clear and odour-neutral reclaim water without using any chemicals, the system not only protects important resources, it also ensures that it offers an excellent cost/benefit ratio. It is equally possible to retrofit a pre-existing gravel filter as it is to install a new one in plant rooms with restricted space, and all without any complex earthworks.
Features and benefits
Biological waste water purification
- Without the use of flocculation agents and other chemicals.
Excellent quality of reclaim water
Conservative use of valuable resources
- Excellent cost/benefit ratio.
Compact design
- Can even be installed where space-saving is a priority.
- Gravel filters which are already available can be easily retrofitted.
- Retrofitting without costly excavation work.
With type approval
- Maximum reclamation according to Appendix 49 AbwV.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2000 x 1000 x 2100