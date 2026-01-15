BATTERY SPOT CLEANER and SPRAY EXTRACTOR
Cordless deep cleaning, removes stains and odours, and revitalises your fabrics
Experience the power of deep cleaning as it removes unwanted stains and odors from every fiber of your fabrics. Whether it's your carpets, couches, furniture, car seats, or mattresses, Kärcher is perfect for any stain removal or restoration task.
Find out more about the NEW SE 3-18 Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner Sets below ↓
18V Battery Spot Cleaner Features
Battery spray extraction cleaner
Cleanliness with the WOW factor: in the SE 3-18 Compact cordless spray extraction cleaner, proven Kärcher spray extraction technology meets the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. The result: Efficient, convenient and fibre-deep cleaning in just one step. This means that you can remove dirt from your car seats, garden furniture or upholstery any time and anywhere – even in hard-to-reach places. The device cleans as powerfully as our spray extraction cleaners with power cord and is super flexible.
Convenient 2-in-1 hose
Enjoy the ultimate cleaning convenience with our 2-in-1 hose. The inside spray hose ensures great cleaning convenience, while the long, flexible suction hose allows you to clean difficult-to-access and narrow spaces with ease. Plus, the swivel joint on the hose provides even greater freedom of movement, ensuring you can clean every nook and cranny effortlessly.
- Inside spray hose for great cleaning convenience.
- Long, flexible suction hose for convenient cleaning, especially in difficult-to-access and narrow spaces.
- With swivel joint on hose for even greater freedom of movement.
2-Tank System - Easy Filling and Emptying
Simplify your cleaning process with our 2-tank system. Filling the fresh water tank is a breeze, ensuring you can start cleaning in no time. When it's time to empty the dirty water tank, you can do so conveniently without any contact with dirt. Experience hassle-free cleaning from start to finish.
- Simple filling of the fresh water tank.
- Convenient removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without any contact with dirt.
Practical Accessory and Hose Storage
Transporting your cleaning essentials has never been easier. Our SE Compact features practical accessory and hose storage, allowing you to effortlessly carry it with just one hand. All the accessories and hose can be directly stowed on the device, ensuring you have everything you need at your fingertips when you need it.
- Easily transported with just one hand – all enclosed accessories and the hose can be directly stowed on the device.
- All accessories are always attached to the device, so you can rely on them being there at the point of use.
Compact Design - Flexibility Everywhere
Our SE Compact is designed to be flexible, fitting into narrow areas and accessing difficult-to-reach spaces effortlessly. Its compact size and practical handle make it easy to transport the device without any hassle. No cleaning challenge is too big or too small for this powerhouse.
- Flexible, also in narrow areas or areas that are difficult to access.
- With practical handle for fast and convenient transport of the device.
Where Can I Use It?
The Karcher Ultra Clean is your go-to solution for all carpet and fabric areas. Whether you need to spot clean or bring back the fresh look of larger areas, this cleaner is up to the task. It works by spraying detergent deep into the fibres, loosening the dirt, and then vacuuming away the dirty water. No more unwanted stains or dirt lingering in your carpets, couches, car seats, or furniture - the SE Compact will leave them looking pristine.
YOUR NEW CLEAN
The ultimate stain remover: Our spot and spray extraction cleaners can tackle even the toughest dirt on almost any textile surface. From car seats and carpets to doormats, garden furniture, upholstery and fabric covers – Kärcher’s spot and spray extraction cleaners offer a wide range of cleaning solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Grease, dirt and odours? No problem!
DOWN TO THE SMALLEST FIBRE
Breathe easy with a deep clean: Our spot and spray extraction cleaners eliminate allergens and deep-seated dirt, ensuring a healthy and hygienic home.
Delivering impressive results, no matter the textile surface, our spot and spray extraction cleaners are built to last, offering high quality and durability.
FOR EVERY CHALLENGE
Expand your cleaning power: Our range of accessories, from crevice tools to upholstery nozzles, let you clean every corner of your home, from floors to furniture.
All accessory parts are compatible with our Wet & Dry vacuum cleaner accessories.
Watch it in Action
While vacuuming can remove surface dirt, the Karcher SE 3-18 Battery Spray Extractor takes deep cleaning to a whole new level. This carpet cleaning machine sprays cleaning chemicals deep into the fibers, loosening the dirt and grime, and then effortlessly vacuuming it away until the area is spotless. Don't just take our word for it, watch the video below to see how it tackles even stubborn coke stains on carpets!