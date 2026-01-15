BATTERY SPOT CLEANER and SPRAY EXTRACTOR

Cordless deep cleaning, removes stains and odours, and revitalises your fabrics

Experience the power of deep cleaning as it removes unwanted stains and odors from every fiber of your fabrics. Whether it's your carpets, couches, furniture, car seats, or mattresses, Kärcher is perfect for any stain removal or restoration task.

Find out more about the NEW SE 3-18 Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner Sets below ↓

18V Battery Spot Cleaner Features

Battery spray extraction cleaner

Cleanliness with the WOW factor: in the SE 3-18 Compact cordless spray extraction cleaner, proven Kärcher spray extraction technology meets the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. The result: Efficient, convenient and fibre-deep cleaning in just one step. This means that you can remove dirt from your car seats, garden furniture or upholstery any time and anywhere – even in hard-to-reach places. The device cleans as powerfully as our spray extraction cleaners with power cord and is super flexible.

Convenient 2-in-1 hose

Enjoy the ultimate cleaning convenience with our 2-in-1 hose. The inside spray hose ensures great cleaning convenience, while the long, flexible suction hose allows you to clean difficult-to-access and narrow spaces with ease. Plus, the swivel joint on the hose provides even greater freedom of movement, ensuring you can clean every nook and cranny effortlessly.

  • Inside spray hose for great cleaning convenience.
  • Long, flexible suction hose for convenient cleaning, especially in difficult-to-access and narrow spaces.
  • With swivel joint on hose for even greater freedom of movement.

 

2-Tank System - Easy Filling and Emptying

Simplify your cleaning process with our 2-tank system. Filling the fresh water tank is a breeze, ensuring you can start cleaning in no time. When it's time to empty the dirty water tank, you can do so conveniently without any contact with dirt. Experience hassle-free cleaning from start to finish.

  • Simple filling of the fresh water tank.
  • Convenient removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without any contact with dirt.

 

Practical Accessory and Hose Storage

Transporting your cleaning essentials has never been easier. Our SE Compact features practical accessory and hose storage, allowing you to effortlessly carry it with just one hand. All the accessories and hose can be directly stowed on the device, ensuring you have everything you need at your fingertips when you need it.

  • Easily transported with just one hand – all enclosed accessories and the hose can be directly stowed on the device.
  • All accessories are always attached to the device, so you can rely on them being there at the point of use.

 

Compact Design - Flexibility Everywhere

Our SE Compact is designed to be flexible, fitting into narrow areas and accessing difficult-to-reach spaces effortlessly. Its compact size and practical handle make it easy to transport the device without any hassle. No cleaning challenge is too big or too small for this powerhouse.

  • Flexible, also in narrow areas or areas that are difficult to access.
  • With practical handle for fast and convenient transport of the device.

 

 

The Ultra Clean Detergents | Made for New Zealand households

Where Can I Use It?

The Karcher Ultra Clean is your go-to solution for all carpet and fabric areas. Whether you need to spot clean or bring back the fresh look of larger areas, this cleaner is up to the task. It works by spraying detergent deep into the fibres, loosening the dirt, and then vacuuming away the dirty water. No more unwanted stains or dirt lingering in your carpets, couches, car seats, or furniture - the SE Compact will leave them looking pristine.

YOUR NEW CLEAN

The ultimate stain remover: Our spot and spray extraction cleaners can tackle even the toughest dirt on almost any textile surface. From car seats and carpets to doormats, garden furniture, upholstery and fabric covers – Kärcher’s spot and spray extraction cleaners offer a wide range of cleaning solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Grease, dirt and odours? No problem!

Remove stubborn dirt with Kärcher spray extraction cleaners

DOWN TO THE SMALLEST FIBRE

Breathe easy with a deep clean: Our spot and spray extraction cleaners eliminate allergens and deep-seated dirt, ensuring a healthy and hygienic home.

Delivering impressive results, no matter the textile surface, our spot and spray extraction cleaners are built to last, offering high quality and durability.

Deep fibre cleaning Kärcher spray extraction cleaner

FOR EVERY CHALLENGE

Expand your cleaning power: Our range of accessories, from crevice tools to upholstery nozzles, let you clean every corner of your home, from floors to furniture.

All accessory parts are compatible with our Wet & Dry vacuum cleaner accessories.

Kärcher spray extraction cleaner for every challenge

Using the SE Compact is simple and straightforward. Just follow these steps:

1. Fill the clean water tank with water and our RM 519 Carpet Cleaner detergent - ensuring optimal cleaning power.

step 1

2. Soak the area you want to clean with detergent using the spray trigger on the machine.

step 2

3. Watch as the dirty water is efficiently sucked out of the fibers through the nozzle, leaving your surfaces clean and refreshed.

step 3

4. Once you're finished with your cleaning session, easily tip out the dirty water for a hassle-free clean-up.

step 4

Watch it in Action

While vacuuming can remove surface dirt, the Karcher SE 3-18 Battery Spray Extractor takes deep cleaning to a whole new level. This carpet cleaning machine sprays cleaning chemicals deep into the fibers, loosening the dirt and grime, and then effortlessly vacuuming it away until the area is spotless. Don't just take our word for it, watch the video below to see how it tackles even stubborn coke stains on carpets!

FAQs

This spot cleaner is best used for tackling small, tough stains and spills on carpets, upholstery, and car interiors. It can quickly and effectively remove dirt and grime from most places.

It works by spraying a cleaning solution onto the stain directly and then using its powerful suction to extract the dirt and moisture. This efficient process ensures that even the most stubborn stains are lifted, leaving your surfaces spotless. For example as a spot carpet cleaner, it combines both spraying and vacuuming functions for optimal results.

The machine can remove a variety of stains, including food and drink spills, pet stains, mud, and grease. This spot cleaner is designed to handle even the most persistent marks on your carpets, upholstery, and other fabric surfaces.

Generally, this machine is safe for use on a wide range of materials, but always check the manufacturer's guidelines for specific fabric care.

For maintaining your machine, we recommend regularly emptying and rinsing the dirty water tank, cleaning the nozzles and brushes to prevent blockages, and checking for any wear and tear. Proper maintenance ensures that your spot cleaner remains effective and has a longer lifespan.

Yes, this spot vacuum cleaner is designed to be compact and easy to store. Its sleek design and manageable size allow it to fit comfortably in small storage spaces, such as closets or under shelves.

This cleaner is compatible with a range of Kärcher-approved cleaning solutions. Using these recommended products ensures optimal performance of your home cleaner and helps to effectively remove stains while protecting your surfaces.

