Browse the entire Kärcher Water Blaster Accessory range

With the largest water blaster accessory range on the market, we have an accessory to improve the efficiency of every cleaning job - meaning you can do a better job quicker!

eco!Booster

Ideal for delicate surfaces, very efficient – the eco!Booster delivers a 50% higher cleaning performance than the flat jet, saving water, energy and time.

Surface Cleaners

Clean hard surfaces such as driveways, decks, stairs and even walls with our surface cleaner range. The extra power of the brushes allows you to do the job quicker!

Wash Brushes

Our wash brush range has soft bristles designed for cleaning delicate surfaces such as cars, motorbikes, windows and even outdoor blinds.

Foam Jets

Fill one of our foam jets with a detergent from our wide range and connect the foam jet to your trigger gun for foaming of an area prior to pressure washing!

Pipe & Gutter Cleaners

Our gutter and pipe cleaner kit makes it easy to clean the gutters around your home from the ground. We also have pipe cleaning kits that can help unblock drains and pipes!

Vario Joints

Our vario joints are adjustable lances that clip onto your standard pressure washer lance in order to clean at different angles.

Ideal for getting those hard to reach places such as around car wheels or on top of ledges or window sills. The vario lance range can also be attached to other accessories in our range.

Lances

Pick a lance for your pressure washer that suits your cleaning need! Our telescopic lance gives you extra reach for cleaning double story areas or even cleaning out gutters.

Our dirt blaster range are pencil jets which are designed for removing stubborn dirt or cleaning grouting. Instead of covering a wide area, the spray is more concentrated, giving you more power to remove stubborn dirt.

We also have a range of multi-jets which have various settings in the one lance!

Hoses

Can't reach the area you're trying to clean? No worries - we have a range of extension hoses at varying lengths. Just shop the hose that is compatible with your pressure washer!

Sandblasting Kit

Sand and wet blasting set for removing rust, paint and stubborn dirt using Kärcher abrasive. Suitable for all Kärcher K2 – K7 series domestic pressure washers.

Splash Guard

Getting some splashback when pressure washing? We have a splash guard that is compatible with all K2 - K7 models that is perfect for keeping the operator dry when pressure washing. Perfect for around edging and corners!

Water Filter

Extend the life of your pressure washer by protecting the pump from dirt particles and contaminated water with a water filter! Compatible with all K2 - K7 models.

Adapters

