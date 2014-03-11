Streak-free cleanliness. Three times faster. Not only for windows.

Save yourself time and effort with the Kärcher cordless window vac. The suction function of the window vac ensures extremely effective cleaning and gleaming windows – without streaks and residues. In addition, the handy and ergonomic Kärcher cordless window vac makes very hygienic window cleaning possible as there is no direct contact with the dirty water. The window cleaner is suitable for all smooth areas such as mirrors, hobs, doors, tiles and tables.