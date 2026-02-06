Window Vac WV 2 Plus Frame Edition
Easy to handle, no dripping water and huge time savings – with the original cordless window vac set including frame cleaning tool, windows and window frames are sparkling clean in no time.
With the innovative window vac, Kärcher has revolutionised window cleaning. When you use the original Kärcher cordless window vac, cleaning becomes child's play, saving you a great deal of time and effort. Thanks to the electrical suction, the annoyance of dripping water is now a thing of the past. The clever combination of spray bottle and microfibre wiping cloth, as well as the suction function of the window vac, ensure highly effective cleaning and sparkling clean windows – without streaks or residues. What's more, the practical and ergonomic design of the Kärcher cordless window vac keeps window cleaning particularly hygienic, as there is no direct contact with the dirty water. The scope of supply additionally includes a frame cleaning tool for easy, manual cleaning of window frames, handles and window grooves.
Features and benefits
Quick to emptyThe dirty water tank can be emptied quickly and easily as required.
Exchangeable suction nozzleChoose between a large or small suction nozzle, based on the size of the cleaning surface.
LED display in field of visionEnergy management made easy: one glance at the LED display will tell you the current status of the battery.
Light and quiet
- The light weight and low noise level make window cleaning with the WV 2 even more pleasant.
The original
- Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the window vac.
Three times faster
- Window cleaning is 3 times faster with the Window Vac than with conventional methods.
Drip and streak-free result
- Thanks to electronic water vacuuming, annoying streaks have been banished forever. For sparkling clean windows.
Completely hygienic
- Quick and simple tank emptying without coming into contact with dirty water.
Diverse applications
- The window vac can be used on all smooth surfaces such as tiles, mirrors or shower cubicles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
|280
|Dirty water tank capacity (ml)
|100
|Battery running time (min)
|35
|Battery charge time (min)
|230
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 105
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight incl. battery (kg)
|0.6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|120 x 180 x 320
Scope of supply
- Charger: WV & KV battery charger (1 pc.)
- Spray bottle Standard with microfibre wiping cloth
- Detergents: RM 503 Window Vac, 20 ml
- Frame cleaning tool
Equipment
- Suction nozzle
- Exchangeable suction nozzle
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Window frames
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Glass tables
- Wall tiles