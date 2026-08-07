WINDOW AND SURFACE VACUUM CLEANER
Robust Streak-Free Glass Windows Cleaning
Our Window Vac Professional WVP 10 is a lightweight wet vacuum cleaner for all types of smooth surfaces. Effortless, streak-free cleaning with this robust, professional handheld device: horizontal, vertical and even overhead. Perfect for commercial cleaners cleaning windows, tiles, mirrors, wine cabinets, etc.
Window And Surface Vacuum Cleaner
The battery-powered WVP 10 window and surface vacuum cleaner delivers streak-free results on smooth surfaces from windows to tiles. It is lightweight and comfortable to hold and allows you to clean easily on high or hard-to-reach areas.