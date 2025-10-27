Which type of Pump do I need?

You can use the application guide below and the walk-through video on the right to understand which type of Pump you will need.

Submersible Pumps

These can be used for drainage and are suitable for use with both clean or dirty water.

Draining flooded houses.

Draining pools or ponds.

Draining pits around building sites.

Garden Transfer Pumps

These can be used for watering your garden via external water sources such as water tanks or water bladders.

Supply water to hoses, sprinklers or water features.

Pressure Pumps

These can be used to supply water to both your garden and also areas inside your home such as the laundry and toilet, when using an external source such as a water tank.