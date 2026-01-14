GARDEN TRANSFER PUMPS & PRESSURE PUMPS

To put simply, the Kärcher range of water pumps are a device for moving water from one source, to another.

They consist of three main parts; an inlet, a pump system & an outlet. Water moves in via the inlet and when pressure is made via the pump system, water moves via the outlet.

They are most commonly used to supply water areas around your home or garden when using an external water source such as a water tank, water barrel or water bladder.